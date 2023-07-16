EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 109.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $172.24.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $350,536.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.