EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 184 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in RH were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of RH by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,236,000 after buying an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 2.0 %

RH opened at $376.97 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.87.

RH Company Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.