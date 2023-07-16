Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,124 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $4,385,667. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $139.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

