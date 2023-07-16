Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1,167.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

