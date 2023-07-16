First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Uber Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

NYSE:UBER opened at $44.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.