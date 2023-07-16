Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $352.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.44 and a 200 day moving average of $319.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $354.94. The company has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

