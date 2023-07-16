Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,478,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 404,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.82.

Insider Activity

Hess Trading Down 3.2 %

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $135.26 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.