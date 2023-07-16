Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $300,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $607,393,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $215.32 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.