Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

