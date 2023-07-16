Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,121 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $188.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

