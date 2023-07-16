GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $375,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $3.78 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

