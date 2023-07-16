Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,013 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

