Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.08 and a 1-year high of $155.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.60.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.73.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

