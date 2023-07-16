Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 13,700 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 652,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $69,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

