Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $249.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.07 and a 12-month high of $254.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.