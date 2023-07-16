Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 698,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 46,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

JCI opened at $68.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

