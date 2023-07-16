Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.