Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

DLR opened at $118.28 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $138.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.