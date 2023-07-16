Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

ADM opened at $78.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.