Kinneret Advisory LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,055.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

