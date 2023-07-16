Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

