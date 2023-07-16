Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,158,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,244,000 after purchasing an additional 35,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $106.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $100.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

