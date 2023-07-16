Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $502,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $496.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.97 and its 200-day moving average is $358.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

