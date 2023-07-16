Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

