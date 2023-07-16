Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total transaction of $140,979.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $220,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,469. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

