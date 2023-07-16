Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.00.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $563.82 and a 52 week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.