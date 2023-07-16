Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $148.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.17.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $1,488,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

