Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 121 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after buying an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after buying an additional 28,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $341.23 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $343.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.23 and its 200 day moving average is $289.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

