Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 125 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.30 and its 200 day moving average is $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 382.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.