Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 288 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 3.5 %

ALL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a PEG ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.59.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

