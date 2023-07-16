Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 676 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $849,700.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,521 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,005 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.95, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

