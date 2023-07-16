Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 94 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

Shares of LULU opened at $380.41 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $367.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

