Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 7.2 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

