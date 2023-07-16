Latitude Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $188.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

