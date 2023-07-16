Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Holdings Reduced by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $128.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $117.85 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

