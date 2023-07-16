Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 19,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.
Insider Activity
Medtronic Stock Performance
NYSE MDT opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
