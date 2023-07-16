Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.84.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

