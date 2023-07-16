Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Decreased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

