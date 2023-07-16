Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

