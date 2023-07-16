Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $39,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 169,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,504,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,331.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,326.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,443.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

