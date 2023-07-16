Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

