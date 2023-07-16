NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NetApp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

