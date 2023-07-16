New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Holdings Increased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $91.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NMFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

