New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $38,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 692,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

