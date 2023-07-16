New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $339.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.43 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

