New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $39,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $188.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

