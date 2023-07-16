New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,163 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Centene worth $41,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Centene by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 206,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.28.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.63 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

