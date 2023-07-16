New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Simon Property Group worth $44,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $121.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

