New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $35.89 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $26,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $26,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,147,030 shares in the company, valued at $896,185,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,233,100 shares of company stock valued at $109,373,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $93.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

