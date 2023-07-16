New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.92 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 517,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of PACCAR worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $3,190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 37.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 164.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.66 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCAR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.